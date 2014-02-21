It is natural to be worried or fearful every now and then, but sometimes these feeling become persistent, overwhelming, and interfere with daily life. Often there are feelings of intense panic and perhaps even a sense of doom.

Some start hyperventilating (rapid breathing) accompanied by sweating and trembling with palpitations (being aware of the heart beating), while others feel like they are reliving traumatic events of the past, which may have triggered these symptoms in the first place. Patients may feel an irresistible urge to perform certain rituals (for example constant hand washing) without any purpose and though they might be aware of their irrational behaviour, they are unable to help themselves.

All these symptoms can be categorised under a broad umbrella of anxiety disorder which include phobias (for example, acrophobia, the fear of heights), obsessive compulsive disorders (for example the constant hand washing described above) or post-traumatic stress disorder. Although there is no blood test to confirm an anxiety disorder, it is important to rule out certain common medical problems- heart and lung diseases, thyroid diseases, asthma, drug abuse, and alcohol withdrawal - which simulate an anxiety attack.

Once it is clear that these medical problems are not triggering anxiety, a treatment strategy needs to be planned. There is some evidence to show that people who live in developing countries are less anxious than in the West. However, this difference is shrinking rapidly. Although the environment we grow up in definitely shapes our thought processes, there is strong proof that anxiety disorder is genetic.

While medications for anxiety disorders and depression are often the same, they are two very different illnesses. Sometimes depression is so debilitating that patients cannot lead regular lives without treatment. Those with long-term anxiety disorder, on the other hand, are not as constrained and can continue being active and contributing to society. In fact there are many people with anxiety disorders that lead very successful lives.

Bill Russell, the star centre of the US basketball team Boston Celtics, used to be so nervous that he vomited profusely before almost every game he played in. On nights he did not vomit, his teammates worried about the outcome of the game. Charles Darwin, the father of the theory of evolution, also suffered from social anxiety and found it very difficult to leave his house. Famous British actor, Hugh Grant, suffers from so much stage fright that he has often strongly considered quitting films altogether.

However, there are ways to cope with anxiety disorders and it is important for family and friends to reassure their loved ones, who suffer from the disease, that they can keep going. Broad treatment plans include psychotherapy also known as cognitive behavioural therapy or psychological counseling.

Lifestyle changes such as avoiding alcohol and coffee may be helpful especially if these are clear triggers for the problem. Quitting smoking is also beneficial as the nicotine in the cigarette can increase the heart rate and blood pressure and cause anxiety. Relaxation techniques such as meditation and regular exercise are also highly recommended. With the advice of a doctor anti-anxiety medication may help. And what is not emphasised enough in the management of anxiety disorders is the importance of restful sleep in a quiet environment.