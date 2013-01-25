Easy access: Yeti Airlines announced discounted airfares and guaranteed seats for those travelling to Simikot, Jumla, Dolpa, Rara, and Bajura from its Kathmandu-Nepalganj sector. Yeti Airlines along with Tara Air will continue the combo fare throughout the year. UN-WFP Aviation Safety Unit has approved both Yeti Airlines and Tara Air with registration status.

Multitasking simplified: Colors Mobile launched the triple SIM phone CG 800. The phone has an inbuilt FM radio, video player, and video recorder and comes with a one year warranty.

Flying fea: Qatar Airways has become the first airline in the world to operate with the new navigational approach Required Navigation Performance – Authorisation Required (RNP- AR) at Tribhuvan International Airport. RNP- AR reduces pilots’ workload and allows them to navigate through difficult terrain easily.

Fun holidays: Entire Travels and Tours signed a memorandum of understanding with Thomas Cook to work as a Gold Circle Partner and authorised franchise sales partner to start its outbound tour packages to the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, Africa, and Asia.

Moving forward: Atma Ram Murarka was elected as the chairman of NMB bank during a board meeting. Until now, Murarka was a board member representing promoters of the bank. NMB has a network of 21 branches and 23 ATMs across the country.

Healthy start: Everest Bank organised free health checkup camps for patients in Bhadrapur and Birtamod on 17 and 18 January. More than 300 people attended the camp which was helped in the early diagnosis of diseases.