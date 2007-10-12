Instances of embezzlement have soared since the Maoists separated from government. Former rebel in-charge of Sindhuli Niru Darlami ('Sheela') embezzled Rs 2 million. The Maoists promised financial equality and societal justice for everyone but the hard-earned money that the people of Sindhuli donated to their campaign has been used for their own selfish motives. This just goes to show that all politicians, be they in government or revolutionaries, are the same.

Darlami had raised Rs 1.6 million from Ashok Shrestha of the Shrestha Construction Company that was working on the Sinduli-Banepa Highway. She had also raised Rs 200,000 each from Ramechaap and Okhaldhunga each, but has failed to account for the money.

At a committee meeting called to account for the money, Darlami said she had used Rs 700,000 for her mother-in-law's and her own medical expenses. She was supposed to account for the rest of the money by 9 October. Now she claims that she gave the money to someone to keep and that she would get it back, but that doesn't seem very likely. There is dissatisfaction within the Maoist camp that some comrades have to account for even Rs 100, but when a senior comrade embezzles Rs 2 million there is not even a reprimand. YCL comrades Prashant and Ashok are out to save Darlami. There is suspicion that parts of the 2 million wound up in Prashant and Ashok's pockets.