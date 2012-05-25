Hulas Investment formally started its operation on 11 May from its branch office in Teku, Kathmandu. Promoted by Golchha Organisation, the company has been established to provide financing facilities to the customers who buy products dealt by the different units of the organisation.

Quality counts

Himalayan Distillery has received the International Arch of Europe award for its strong commitment to quality, leadership, technology and innovation at the International Quality Convention in Frankfurt.

Midnight shop

Ford's Mid Night Sale received positive response from customers. Ford dealerships across Nepal remained open from 8am to midnight. Besides cash discounts and exciting offers, customers also received free gifts on every purchase.

Better banking

Kailash Bikas Bank, which was previously known as Annapurna Finance, has now been upgraded to a national level development bank. It was formally inaugurated by the honorable Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank, Yubraj Khatiwada on 13 May.