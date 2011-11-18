Lord Buddha Education Foundation has started Nepal's first computerised language learning centre, EnglishEdge. The program has been developed in association with BBC.

Smart purchase

Teletalk, the authorised distributor of Blackberry smart phones has introduced Blackberry Bold 9900 in the market. It offers two months of Ncell Blackberry Unlimited Monthly Service on every purchase.

Sensible touch

Nokia has launched Nokia N9. This touch- screen model is equipped with 8 mega pixel camera, navigation, and audio technology. Its designe allows for easy use of applications, and social networking sites.

Branching out

Bank of Kathmandu has opened four new branches at Khandbari of Sankhuwasabha district, Beni and Baglung of Myagdi district, and Birtamod of Jhapa district. These branches will provide all the services including deposit, loan and remittance.