

EASY TARGET: Soldiers inspect the wreckage of an electric threewheeler which was blown apart by a bomb on Thursday afternoon near the RNAC Building.







BIRD'S VIEW: A policeman with a riot gun watches over the student elections at Ratna Rajya Campus on Thursday.



ACROSS BORDERS: Indian Foreign Secretary Shashank meets with Nepal's Ambassador-at-Large, Bheg Bahadur Thapa on Monday.





BLESSED BE: Women make offerings on Wednesday at the Samyak festival in Patan, which is held once every five years.





POSTER GIRL: Student activists cover walls with political posters on Wednesday in preparation for the Thursday student elections.