To facilitate trade, finance and remittance between Nepal and China, Everest Bank in association with the Bank of China has opened a Nostro Account, which allows Nepali traders to open LC and to transfer and receive money directly to and from China.

Vision tour

Natraj Tours and Travels organised a tour for 30 visually impaired people last week, marking the 10th death anniversary of late PP Prasai, their founding member. Pledging 'Tourism for all,' the participants were taken for visits to Bhaktapur and Nagarkot. Another such program will be held on 17 July, where the participants will talk about their experiences during the tour. They will be judged on the quality of their speech and the winner will be awarded a mountain flight ticket.

Lucky two

Winners of the fifth lucky draw for Pepsi's campaign 'Make your Dream Team', Rukesh Shrestha and Bikash Bhusal of Kathmandu, collected Pepsi crowns featuring international footballers and won a free trip to Bangkok and Pataya at an event in Kathmandu last week.

Free fix

Mercantile Office System Darbar Marg organised a free service camp for EPSON brand products earlier this week. Besides offering free service, it also trained its customers in the proper handling of their EPSON equipment.

NEW PRODUCTS

DIGITAL: Golcha group's Him electronics has launched Samsung digital cameras. With mega pixels ranging from 8 to 10.2, the cameras have three inch LCD, optical zooming, high sensitivity ISO 3200, dual image stabilisation and auto contrast balance. Also, on the purchase of the digital camera, a year's warranty is guaranteed and a two gigabyte memory card is given for free.