To make passengers’ travel experience barrier-free, Turkish Airlines, has started issuing Braille boarding pass and trained more than 100 flight attendants and ground staff in sign language to facilitate hearing impaired passengers.

Golf in the East

Top professionals and amateur Golfers of Nepal gather at Dharan’s Nirvana Country Club Health & Golf Resort for the Eastern Open of Surya Nepal Golf Tour 2017-18, from 27 to 29 December.

OBOR unveiled

‘One Belt One Road & Nepal: A New Perspective to Nepal-China Relations’, a book penned by Mitra Bandhu Poudel, Principal of Little Angels’ College of Management was unveiled at Ember’s Restaurant, Krishnagalli.

Festive Sale

Damilano Italia and Rosso Brunello are offering a festive sale up to 50% till 23 January. The shops in Durbarmarg offer a range of footwear, bag, wallet and many more.

Portable Durbar

Search for Common Ground – Nepal launched Singha Durbar, a governance mobile application for accessing information about federal structure, constitution, justice and legal services. The app funded by USAID and designed by Kazi Studios is available in Google play store.