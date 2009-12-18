PICS: KIRAN PANDAY

Once again, it's that time of year, no points for guessing what. From delectable buffets to inexpensive trips to Dubai, here's a list to help you spread the holiday cheer in style.

For those foodies out there (and who isn't this time of the year?), The Cafe at the Hyatt is offering a traditional Christmas Eve dinner with Christmas carols and mulled wine. Rox Restaurant, Hyatt has a five-course New Year's Eve dinner with champagne lined up. And if you're there already, why not ring in the New Year at Rox Bar?

Hotel Himalaya, too, has a Christmas Eve five-course menu, including drinks, with an instrumental performance by Creation Band. If you feel like going all the way, stick around for their Christmas brunch the morning after.

The Radission Hotel is hosting a retro flower power gala dinner on the 31st with a performance by Jyoti Ghimire & The Band along with Dj B Man. But if you fancy turkey, pies and pudding, head over to Hotel Shangri-La for their Christmas Eve dinner. For New Year's, they've invited Sabin Rai, Cobweb Band, 8848 Band, a DJ, and celebrity dancers.

For the more adventurous, Hotel Soaltee will have a hip-notising performance by three belly dancers from Ukraine. Indian Idol finalist Charu Semwal is all set to croon to the crowds on New Year's Eve in the Megha Malhar Hall. An Arabian theme, an exotic buffet, and door prizes including tickets to international destinations, you'll fancy you're not in Kathmandu at all!

Head to Toran, Dwarika's Hotel for a delicious four-course Xmas dinner with a glass of eggnog or gluhwein. On New Year's Eve they will have a live band performance with champagne. Or soak in the tranquilising ambience at the Kaiser Cafe for Christmas Eve with a four-course dinner menu.

This Christmas and New Year's Eve, Chez Caroline at Baber Mahal Revisited is treating French cuisine aficionados to a smorgasbord of dishes, from foie gras maison to tartare and an array of vegetarian dishes. Those who prefer heartier fare should head over to the Irish Pub to experience the German Food Festival from the 18th of December to the 1st of January. The menu includes schweineroulade (pork rolled with bacon) and other dishes easier to taste than to pronounce.

And why not a seafood buffet for Christmas Eve? Head to Lobsters, whose New Year's Eve itinerary includes a buffet, a Dj session, and special handmade candle souvenirs.

Thamel, as always, is not to be outdone. New Orleans Cafe's cosy Thamel courtyard is hosting a turkey dinner with drinks and Christmas gifts. Aqua Java Zing has Christmas punch on offer, a pizza shaped like a jingle bell, surprise gifts, and live music.

Not far away, the Bourbon Room will feature Neva Band, followed by a Dj from 7 PM onwards on Christmas Eve. J Bar, Cube, Club Platinum, Insomnia, Absolute Bar and various other clubs around town are also ringing in the New Year with their own special events and countdowns.

But if you really want to mark the end of the year in style, sawasdee khap, escape the winter chill with Marco Polo Travels' 3-night Thailand package deal for Rs 29000 pp on a twin sharing basis. Lalit Mandap Tours is also organising holidays to Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia. With the commencement of flights to Dubai via Flydubai, passengers can make their way to the Gulf for just Rs 14000!

Of course, there are plenty of getaways closer to home. Dhulikhel Mountain Resort offers one night's accommodation, a Christmas gala dinner, cultural shows, Christmas lunch and drinks, while Dwarika's Himalayan Shangri-La Village Resort is offering a New Year's package deal that includes overnight accommodation, BBQ dinner with live music, and champagne to toast the New Year. The Godavari Village Resort, meanwhile, is offering a New Year's Eve package including accommodation, a lavish gala dinner, door prizes and a live performance by The Heart Breakers.