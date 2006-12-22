With the shortest day of the year mercifully behind us, Christmas and New Year provide the perfect excuse for a party, a getaway, or a good meal, all ideal for chasing away the winter blues. Here?s Nepali Times? guide to where and how to get the most out of the festive season:



Club Himalaya Resort?s Restaurant Kantipur in Nagarkot has a Christmas Eve dinner for Rs 750 per person, and a New Year?s Eve dinner for Rs 999, including a bottle of Gorkha beer. 6680080



Courtyard, Putalisadak has a Christmas barbeque, and special gifts for groups of eight or more. 4253056



Dwarika?s Christmas Eve offer starts with warm glühwein, followed by a four-course dinner at Toran restaurant for Rs 1,600 per person. They also have Christmas lunch on 25 December for Rs 1,200 per head. On New Year?s Eve, a Rs 3,000 entry charge includes dinner, a welcome drink, and live music by Anil Shahi, followed by Side B. 4479488



Godavari Village Resort's New Year includes accommodation on 31 December, dinner and a drink, a live concert by The Heart Breakers, door prizes, and breakfast on New Year?s Day for Rs 4,500 (single room), Rs 5,999 (double) or Rs 8,500 (triple). 5560675

Hotel Himalaya, Kopundole has a Christmas Eve package that includes carols, a buffet dinner, wine, and live music for Rs 999 per person. Their New Year's Eve offer for Rs 4,000 per couple or Rs 3,000 per person includes a buffet dinner, unlimited drinks, door prizes, and live music from Ram Shrestha and the Rockers. 5523900



Hyatt Regency Kathmandu offers special Christmas Eve packages for Nepalis and local residents. Rs 7,999 for a single or Rs 10,999 for a couple gets you an overnight stay and get 45-minute relaxation massage, as well as access to the hotel?s pool, spa and gym, and Christmas dinner at The Café on 24 December. Alternatively, for an extra Rs 565 (single) or Rs 1,360 (couple) you can have Christmas dinner at The Rox, breakfast for two at The Café, and enjoy Christmas carols on Christmas Eve. 4491234



Jalan Jalan Restaurant goes local for Christmas, with an Asian buffet and classical and Nepali folk music, starting 4.30 PM on 25 December. 5544872



Jbar is embracing a red theme for the festive season, from their famous flaming cocktails to the décor. 4418209



Le Meridien Kathmandu's Rocking 60s event rings in the New Year from 7PM with a return to the era of rock and roll. For Rs 1,500 per person, there's live music from Crossfire, a DJ, and re-creations of a typical 60s dining experience. 4451212



Radisson Hotel is offering a number of Christmas and New Year dining options, including: The Fun Café?s Christmas and New Year buffet dinners for Rs 999, which include roast turkey, suckling pig, Beijing duck, and plum pudding. 24 and 31 December.

Olive Bar & Bistro?s four-course set menus for Rs 799

per person on 24 and 31 December.

Splash Bar and Grill?s New Year?s Eve barbeque buffet dinner for Rs 999 per person.



Hotel Shangri-La Kathmandu celebrates Christmas Eve with a Rs 1,000 set menu dinner, as well as a Rs 700 Christmas Brunch with roast turkey on 25 December at the Shambala Garden. They also have an assortment of Christmas goodies and hampers. 4412999



Soaltee Crowne Plaza has Christmas festivities galore at Al Fresco, Bukhara, and China Garden, all offering a four-course traditional dinner on Christmas Eve. There's also a buffet dinner with live music and a DJ at Megha on 25 December and, on Christmas Day, The Front Lawn has a buffet lunch and live music. For New Year's Eve, there are international belly dancers at Megha Malhar for Rs 4,999 per person, in addition to music from DJ Ryan and a live band. There's also a buffet dinner at Garden Terrace for Rs 2,999, or a la carte dining at Bukhara, Al Fresco, and China Garden for a mininum of Rs 1,200, 8PM onwards. 4273999



Sportsbar is offering a special 25 percent Christmas discount on their continental cuisine menu and a free glass of wine with each main course. 4438017



Tiger Mountain is offering the expat community a $75 per person package until 15 January which includes an elephant safari, lunch at the Tiger Tops Jungle Lodge, special Christmas and New Year?s Day menus, and accommodation at Tiger Mountain Tharu Lodge. There?s also a 50 percent discount for children from three to 12, with kids under three free of cost. Transfers not included. 4361500



Hotel Yak & Yeti's Christmas and New Year offers include:

Sunrise Café?s Christmas Eve dinner (6.30-10PM) and Christmas Day lunch (12 noon till 2.30 PM), both at Rs 1,199 per person, including a glass of house wine. Sunrise Café is also hosting Yak & Yeti?s New Year's Eve musical extravaganza, which starts 7PM on 31 December.

The Chimney Restaurant?s Christmas Eve dinner, Rs 3,499 per person or Rs 5,999 for a couple (6.30-9.30 PM). On New Year?s Eve they offer a seven-course candlelit dinner for Rs 4,499 for a single entry or Rs 7,999 for a couple, with a live performance by classical guitarist Kishor Gurung and complimentary entry to the Sinners in Heaven party.

Yak & Yeti?s Regal Ballroom is hosting ?A Night at Lal Durbar?, featuring dancers from Russia and India on 31 December. For Rs 2,499 you get dinner, half a bottle of sparkling wine, and entry to the Sinners in Heaven party. 4248999



LAXMI GAUTAM

Sedate dinner and drinks are all very well, but if you?re looking to ring in the New Year with some dance floor action, here is the pick of the parties:The party: New Year?s Fiesta with PartyNepalThe perks: Sets by DJ Yanik and DJ Vibe, a complimentary drinkThe price: Rs 800The place: 8PM onwards at Liquid Lounge, LazimpatThe party: New Year?s Fiesta with PartyNepalThe perks: Sets by DJ Sickfreak and DJ NVN, a complimentary drinkThe price: Rs 500The place: 9PM onwards at Jeans Café, New RoadThe party: Sinners in HeavenThe perks: DJs from India, unlimited drinks and dinnerThe price: Rs 1,599The place: 8PM onwards at Atrium, Hotel Yak & Yeti