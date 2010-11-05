Him electronics has announced that a customer can get Rs 15 off on every purchase of a Himstar CFL bulb, by bringing in an ordinary bulb in any condition. Himstar CFLs save 80 per cent power and come with an 18-month warranty. They are also available in warm tones.

Stay connected

Broadlink Network and Communication has launched Wi-Fi and internet-based telephone services that can be accessed through pre-paid internet vouchers. Calls between two Broadlink users are free.

Early savings

Save the Children has partnered with Bank of Kathmandu to launch the 'YouthSave' project, a multi-country learning project to encourage low-income young people aged 12-18 in developing countries to save through formal sources. Supported by The MasterCard Foundation, the project will be implemented in Nepal, Colombia, Kenya and Ghana from 2010-2014 by a consortium of four organisations led by Save the Children.

Say cheese

Nepa Hima Trade Link has launched ultra-compact, interchangeable lens system digital cameras – the NEX-5 and NEX-3. The models are the world's smallest and lightest interchangeable lens digital camera bodies, have new 14.2-megapixel Exmor APS HD CMOS image sensors, and take HD 1080i videos in AVCHD format.

New packs

Surya Nepal has launched Surya 24 Carat, a premium segment cigarette in Bevel Edge cigarette packs. Surya 24 Carat is priced at Rs 100 for a pack of 20 and is available in Kings as well as Lights variants.