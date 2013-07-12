BIKRAM RAI

With just over four months to go for elections, it looks like the international community is more keen on elections than we are. The run-up to elections has been characterised by chronic bickering and lack of preparation by the parties. Voters seem disgusted with the same old political figures. Nepalis, like this grass cutter outside the Ministry of Local Development in Singha Darbar on Tuesday (above), are more concerned about day-to-day survival.

Economic growth estimates released on Wednesday ahead of the budget show it will be below target at 3.6 per cent this year. The Nepali rupee nearly hit a record 100 to a US dollar this week, feeding inflationary pressures.