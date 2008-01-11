Economic envoy Excerpts from an interview with Vijay Kant Karna, Maoist-appointed ambassador to Denmark, Abhiyan, 7-13 January From The Nepali Press | From Issue #382 (January 11-17, 2008)

Would you have been an ambassador if the parties had not decided to distribute the posts amongst themselves?

Vijay Kant Karna: I do not know that, but if I had not been a madhesi I wouldn't have been selected. I was selected because of my region rather than my party.



Since you were recommended by the Maoists, how do you plan to show your gratitude?

I did not become an ambassador so that I could show any gratitude. The Maoists asked me whether I would contribute to the nation and I said yes. If any party or group, with the exception of the royalists, asks me to do something for my country, I will happily

do it.



What are your plans as ambassador?

Right now every ambassador has the same objective: to change the identity of Nepal. We need to establish Nepal as a free, sovereign republic. I believe that it is the duty of every ambassador to convince the international community to help us build our new identity. I have also discussed with other parties my role as ambassador and I plan to take their advice.



What advice do you plan to take?

First, economic diplomacy: I plan to look for donors within and around Denmark. Increasing the number of tourists, talking to European airlines for direct flights to Kathmandu, and establishing a market for Nepali goods in Europe are on my list of things to do.