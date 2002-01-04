Binod Bhattarai says in "Economic emergency" (#74) that the government will have to spend over Rs 3 billion for security.



I really don't understand where this money is going to come from except by diverting it away from development. Money for weapons and guns and helicopters will not permanently solve the security problem-the long-term answer to that lies in spending more on development. The late King Birendra had the right idea, by pushing for Nepal as a Zone of Peace. War never resolves anything, negotiations are the only way.



Bibek Adhikary

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