WorldLink Communications launched its 'India Call Card' last week. Customers can now call anywhere in India for just Rs 2 per minute. Calling cards worth Rs 250, Rs 500 and Rs 1000 are available in the market.

Hornet

On 28 August, Syakar Company launched 'Honda Hornet' in Nepal. The Hornet CB600F was first introduced to the Honda range in 1998 and is still touted as the most stylish and advanced bike around.



Money management

Standard Chartered Bank Nepal signed a memorandum of understanding with Beed Invest on 2 September to introduce portfolio management services to its customers.

Sumptuous

Barek Bawarchi introduced the authentic taste of Dhaka Biryani in Hyatt Regency's 'Dhaka Biryani Promotion' last week. The buffet's sumptuous menu catered to the tastes of vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike.

Win-Win

Hajmola is organising 'Hajmola khau, Harke lai hasau' once again. A panel of judges will choose the most humorous joke every 15 days.

New branch

Kamana Bikash Bank opened a new branch in Srijana Chok, Pokhara last week. The bank will open another branch in Chitwan in the near future.

Easy pay

Kumari Bank and Education Consultancy Association of Nepal (ECAN) signed a memorandum to help students register for standardised tests. Students can now pay online for these tests.

Conservation

In an attempt to preserve the country's cultural heritage, Kumari Bank signed a four-year agreement with local organisation Sinha Swan Khala and handed over Rs 50,000 along with 300 t-shirts.