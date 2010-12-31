Teletalk has launched G-300, a dual SIM mobile that boasts a camera, an FM radio, an MP4 player, a video player, and a flashlight. It has an expandable memory up to 4GB and is priced at Rs 2,450.

Healthy anniversary

NMB bank organised a three-day free health camp on the occasion of its 15th anniversary. The camp was organised in collaboration with Venus International Hospital and provided free health checkups, sugar level tests, stool tests and urine tests.

Going hi-tech

Himalayan Bank is moving from traditional magnetic strip cards to EMV chip-based cards. Chip-based cards are considered more secure and are accepted world-wide. The bank is the first to adopt the system and will soon issue EMV credit and debit cards.

Foundation of light

AmarJyoti Foundation, set up in memory of the late Amar SJB Rana, was launched last week. The foundation offers art and sport scholarships, and will also provide grief recovery and eldery care services.

Lucky win

Rajesh Dhakal and Purushottam Khatiwada have each won a trip for two to Thailand under Sony's lucky draw campaign, which ran for three months. A total of 3,500 lucky draw coupons were given out during the period on purchases of all Sony products.