After doom and gloom after the earthquake and Blockade that brought down growth rate in 2015-16 to nearly 0%, Nepal is set to rebound. In his budget, Finance Minister Mahara announced that despite a 6.5% growth prediction Nepal achieved 6.94% last year because of a healthy monsoon, end to power cuts and reconstruction. This is the highest annual growth in more than two decades. Planners say with policy reforms, this growth is sustainable (see Guest Editorial, page 2).

Turkish smart security

Turkish Airlines’ passengers to the US can save time at security without having to remove many of their personal belongings. Laptops and 3-1-1 compliant liquids can remain in carryon bags in its TSA Pre✓® lanes. Light jackets, shoes, and belts can also remain on.

Iftar on Qatar

Passengers flying during Ramadan won’t have to worry about breaking their fast on board anymore. Qatar Airways offers Iftar meal boxes on selected flights which will be served at an appropriate time.

Marriott in Nepal

Marriott International which has 850 properties around the world is making its debut in Nepal with Fairfield by Marriott in Kathmandu. The hotel in Thamel has 115 rooms and suites with separate living, working and sleeping areas, an all-day dining, bar and lobby lounge.

Etihad’s new Airbus

Etihad Airways has added its 10th Airbus A380 to fly from its Abu Dhabi base to and from London, Sydney, New York, and from 1 July, Paris. The double-decker plane has features such as The Residence, a three-room living space with private shower and bedroom.

Jet set bank

Standard Chartered Bank customers in Nepal can now travel to select destinations in India at a much cheaper fare with Jet Airways. Priority account holders can get a 15% discount on the base fare for Premiere and Economy travel on Jet, while all debit and credit card holders can get a 10 per cent discount. Passengers will have to present their Standard Chartered issued Debit or Credit Cards at the time of their travel.

Hyundai exchange

Laxmi Intercontinental, authorised distributer of Hyundai Automobiles, is organising a three-day Hyundai exchange program in its showroom in Naxal until 3 June. During the campaign, customers will be able to pay with their old cars as well as get special discounts and bonuses. Three lucky winners will also receive a Coolpad Cool1 Smart Phone under the Test Drive and Win schemes.

Hisense hits goal

Hisense is now the official sponsor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, becoming the first-ever Chinese electronics brand to support one of the biggest sporting events in the world.