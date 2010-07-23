Sargam Jul 24, 2010

Ecosystem Theories and Management It dawned on me as if I were slated for escalating trend of events as well as to right the wrongs in the clutter of aberrations that we feel and witness everyday around us. And it might sound cheap but you will find down the road that it is most definitely not. Evidently, we have different backgrounds as such we forcibly don't agree on much. But I have sort of a sneaking feeling that there is an avalanche heading our way because day after day we come to notice as to how fast things are coming apart at the seams. In fact if we cannot afford to pick and choose in an attempt to staving off the time and meanwhile we are incapable of supplanting those outdated thoughts and conservative ideas that ruined our financial and economic strongholds, our quest for the ring of truth to it has yet long way to materialize before we could prove it scientifically that all these past years we were deliberately in pursuit of chimera which led us straight to a collapse as it happened of late. It comes therefore to the decision-makers of Ecosystem Theories and Management to hip and hype up as to why the illusions of always building up a little nest egg are proved to be unyielding and devoid of sense. Are we bound to believe in Murphy's law or tentative fourth law of thermodynamics according to some of those decision-makers behind the aforesaid Ecosystem Theories and Management (actually there are supposed to be only three that I still remember)? Murphy's law states, " If anything can go wrong it will." Could we not simply look for the silver lining in our thoughts and deeds, and start everyday the Almighty has granted us with a right attitude?" At times, when a guy used to perceive MBA (Master of Business Administration) degree as a jackpot to earning the highest emolument and reaching the summit of glory, and to be propelled to the most fortunate status to mint a hunk of dough has become a mere subject of mockery. Point of fact, the way the Wall Street shysters treated the Main Street stakeholders by ripping them off in daylight playing freely with the deposits of commoners on the worldwide open casinos is simply inadmissible. But some of the most famous amongst them, namely, Goldman Sachs was coddled as if it had every right to fan the embers of global sputtering economy and went free of sequel to redo the same old business as usual. As of today, the new generation is experiencing the most strident recession, and doesn't think of going through the same rigmarole repeatedly. As such after Reaganomics as well as Thatcherite outrageous dogmas of financial deregulation and monetarism advocated by Milton Friedman and Friedrich Hayek culminated in the highest peak added by some hazardous events such as the unexpected fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 1989, those neo-liberals were having the wind in their sails to seize golden occasions to have their places in the sun by flourishing their businesses to make fast and easy money in those formerly communist countries which never had experienced any sort of prosperity neither material nor an ounce of satisfaction to be the lackey of the defunct USSR. In a political culture enthralled with novelty and desiring to get past the past, former communist countries became the focusing point for worldwide development for all those who were in favor of free trade; they punctuated as to why not go global instead of just the USA, the EU, South Korea, Japan, and Australia to cite the main ones. Without flinching all got the nod for globalization. Everybody thought there is lots of money to earn and for that the most suitable formula was 'Go East', and there were many gung ho candidates fit for a new and modern adventure. Let us see how the Fed (Federal Reserve Bank) enacted, triggered by Alan Greenspan, the former big shot of the Fed, and the following adage has been added to his infamous glory: " If folks cannot have higher income, let us give them debt." Under his chairmanship of machine for purchasing anything on credit, Americans became the champions of all categories on spending binge. Which is why, those lavish sums spent by the US and the EU citizens went straight into the treasury of China, much less into that of India and other Southeast Asian countries. They could make dumping not only of their goods of minor quality but became prosperous with the amount of money they shoveled up as if the West was the cash cow of rest of the world. Plus they were so glad that at last they could amass fortunes when outsourcing of administrative and insurance jobs started to inflow without any checks and balances. When China amassed sufficient reserve of US$ (2.2 trillion approx.) they began singing the same hackneyed refrain in order to harping on the USA by using all available tricks of which they are so much accustomed to, i.e. threats and intimidation because they hold with Japan about 47 percent of US debt.. The other day an American society specialized in manufacturing the interior cladding of cars was very reluctant to lay off 1,000 of her employees so that she could install her factory in India where an average worker is paid a salary of all in all 69 euros. The same jobholder in the Occident earns a lump sum of 1,500 euros plus about 50 percent of extra charges, i.e. the boss pays in total about 2,250 euros from his pocket (social security, income tax and miscellaneous expenses included.) In the same manner, a pair of sneakers of great Trade Mark* such as Adidas, Nike and Reebok is paid around 110 euros whereas when it comes out all finished from the factory in China it costs hardly about 12 to13 euros free on board (FoB), and a jobholder is paid around 120 euros/month who is liable to work 12 hours/day and six days out of seven in a week.. Admittedly, countries like China and India are happy to take profit out of free trade. Not only it attracts foreign investments and creates millions of jobs for their inhabitants to the detriment of the Occident and never had they become as prosperous as today thanks to free trade. But in this process how many people were laid off in the West? If the West does not invent new jobs of very high quality in the field of nanotechnology, ecology-friendly energy, bio-diversified agricultural and scientific domains par excellence nontransferable the toll of joblessness will be so high and out of control that a social agitation is for sure on the way of making. So why for the sake of social peace and harmony it is urgent that the politicians had risen to the occasion to remedy such deleterious and degrading industrial comedown.. At the glorious epoch of all liberal economy, almost every other day The Wall Street journal and The Financial Times used to throw stink bombs onto the European continent as well as those countries like India and Brazil which were still dragging their feet in Dad's socialism.. As of now, Anglo-Saxons' hubris of past went down the drain. The corollary of this was the sudden understanding regarding the Social-Democrat Europeans that what they were doing respectively in their countries was not all that bad. Their slogan is: "The citizens should be the center of our politics not the fluctuations of the Stock Exchange", and they resisted far better the financial and economic downturn if we take them comparatively. Alan Greenspan and the then Chancellor of the Exchequer Gordon Brown who were the main actors who triggered the so-called expansionist politics of the USA and the GB respectively came to realize that their financial and economic policies were leading us headlong to the wall. The subprime scandal where bankers and traders made their earnings betting that the housing market would tank and suck millions of Americans into the maw of foreclosure and sudden bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers as an icing on the cake awakened them from their torpor which found themselves hanging their heads with shame and irritation. Invariably, there are people who take immense pleasure to warn the Occident by exaggerating as to how India and China could become two Asian mastodons. How come is it possible to compare the salary of a worker in China and India with that of Western Europe or North America? Maybe India and China which have each 1.2 billion and 1.3 billion of population, each one could become credible for making a decent GNP by means of addition of more number of jobholders but those EU citizens about 500 millions including Norway and Switzerland and the US citizens with about 350 millions weigh comparatively more than 15 times the GNP of aforesaid two countries each taken apart. Logically nothing is comparable. We should be happy that these two giants could stand up on their own feet regardless of so many hardships. But one experienced and shrewd eye can observe without fail that just by manufacturing imitated hardware and software one cannot surpass the Occident. First they must feed their people then invent things of their own. Until then it will be a long time before they make up the lost time. Every capitalist that respects himself either that of the Occident or the Orient dreamed of manufacturing goods in countries with low-cost and make a huge benefit by selling them in the Occident with higher purchasing power. They did not see the pitfalls. If they want to continue the same old things it is imperative and fitting that the Occident should be on a constant creation of new jobs to maintain the same momentum and number of consumers. Otherwise they cannot buy the products manufactured in China and India, and other low-cost countries. Undoubtedly, the economists are more or less of the belief that some extra carbon (CO2) tax ought to be restored on those goods which make a long travel to reach their destinations. That way the sea carriers used for exportation on a long range and trajectory must pay carbon (CO2) tax in order to mend damage caused by polluting atmosphere of the oceans. Moreover it can be at length worthwhile to reduce the influx of merchandises into the Occident.. Only those goods unavailable in the West shall have an easy access and simultaneously emerging countries must make efforts to accept some of those high quality goods manufactured in the most advanced countries to keep balance at an acceptable level. In addition, these countries are bound to purchase advanced technology if they do not want to lag behind. If the inhabitants of this planet do not pay heed to those seemingly easy going but cruel competition of trade transactions in an inexhaustible race against the clock, one day everybody will live to regret it.