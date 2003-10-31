It seems ECS Magazine has hit the big time. We were mentioned in the distinguished Nepali Times (#166) as the "favourite expat magazine" by your urbane and anonymous food reviewer, Bhatmara Bhai. But he referred to an ECS article giving "lavish and oozing praise" to a restaurant where he had a less than satisfactory experience, and wrote that it was next to "an article about bead collecting". The good reviewer should review the August 2003 issue of ECS once again. The piece on Beijing Duck Restaurant was simply descriptive, neither positive nor negative regarding the food or dining experience. And as editor since the May issue of ECS, I can tell you that nary an article on bead collecting has been submitted in that time, let alone published. Being a talented humourist and having developed general impressions of local institutions does not absolve one of responsibility to get the facts straight.



Sujal Jane Dunipace

Editor, ECS Magazine

