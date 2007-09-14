There is a joker named Kundan Dixit (sic) who brings out an English paper named Nepali Times. He is a royalist in kangresi colours who gets fat stashes of cash from the American Embassy for his anti-Maoist campaigns. Under his royalist leadership, CIA agents and lackeys of Indian expansionists have set up something called the Editors' Alliance. Among other members of the alliance are the editor of Samaya, Yubaraj Ghimire who is on an anti-Maoist and anti-Chinese campaign, Prateek Pradhan from The Kathmandu Post, Sudheer Sharma of Nepal, Pushkar Lal Shresthja of Samacharpatra, the so-called editor of Annapurna Post, Shree Acharya and others.

It was Bhakta Bahadur Balayar from the American lobby in the Nepali Congress who initiated this alliance. It's main aim is to undermine the Maoists and China, says one independent analyst.

