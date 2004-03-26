We enjoyed Manjushree Thapa's 'Educating foreigners'. As foreigners who visit Nepal whenever possible (though we move in rather less exalted circles than those she describes) and who load up on books at Kathmandu's excellent bookstores (what a pleasure they are) could we suggest that for her next article she compiles a list of her suggested reading?

I have just read the very interesting article by Manjushree Thapa ('Educating foreigners', #186) with which I agree.I have visited Nepal twice, the first time as a "pampered tourist" but last year I was privileged to be among ordinary families, school children, all from very poor backgrounds. But there again, most of the population are poor. I agree with the comments about foreigners and the lack of knowledge of history of Nepal. Here, the British monarchy, as you know, has no real influence over the democratic government which makes me very lucky to live here. As you say, it is very recent in history terms that your country has had any form of democracy and I only wish that one day there will be a resolution and you will have peace and prosperity for everyone. I wish peace for all Nepalis.