Re: 'Learning education' (Editorial, #150). It seems that the anti-education forces are not listening. Last Friday, most schools in the Valley shut down early fearing the Maoists would force them to join their protest rally. I would like to lodge a strong protest against the Maoists' protest rallies. Whatever the 'revolutionary' students may say, the students in school uniforms drenched in the rain prove they were not there out of their own free will. Political turmoil and the self-interest of politicians has already ruined our economy and set the country back 50 years. The country is in shambles, and dismantling education is the final step.



Pravesh Saria,

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