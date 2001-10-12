The Lower House approved the Seventh Amendment to the Education Act last week. The new law is expected to bring about far-reaching changes in school education. It will require teachers to acquire licences, a move aimed at ensuring there is some sort of quality control among those in the teaching profession?one that is said to be made up largely of those that have failed in party politics and also in their academics. Many teachers are also said to have fake academic certificates. New entrants to the profession, both in public and private schools, will need a teaching licence before joining the school system. Government teachers, estimated to number around 150,000, will be issued temporary teaching licences within six months of the law being enforced, but they will be required to obtain a permanent one within five years. Failure to do so will lead to compulsory retirement, although if the teachers in question are in permanent positions, they will receive benefits through normal retirement procedures.The law also seeks to give school authorities more power. It will allow schools to expel teachers for failing to fulfil basic duties; being involved in politics; coming to work intoxicated and taking unreported leave for more than 15 days.Another major change will be that pubic schools, that are henceforth to be called “community schools”, will be allowed to levy fees at the middle and higher secondary levels. In effect this means that only primary education will be free. Private schools will now be called “institutional schools” and be brought under the tax net, registered either as trusts or as companies. Private schools will lose all privileges?like tax concessions. These schools will also have to comply with a ceiling on fees.