Everest Bank Limited (EBL) on Tuesday began its CSR Adopt-a-School initiative by making a donation to Rampukar Sah Higher Secondary School in Janakpur. EBL CEO AK Ahluwalia handed computers and lab equipment. EBL will support public and community schools in rural Nepal by helping them improve infrastructure as well as the quality of education. Everest Bank also won “Best Managed Commercial Bank Award 2013” at the Asian Paints Newbiz Award last week.

Maiden flight

102-year-old Bote Rai of Dhankuta who had expressed his desire to fly to newspaper was flown to Kathmandu on a Yeti Airlines flight. Upon arrival at the Tribhuvan International Airport, Rai said, “My wish has come true.” After an overnight stay and a tour of Pashupatinath, Rai was flown back to Biratnagar by the same airlines.

Economy lesson

Financial Education, a joint campaign by the Bank of Kathmandu and Save the Children has seen participation of over 15,000 youth. The campaign was started in 2011 with the aim of promoting saving habits and enhancing banking awareness among young Nepali teenagers and children from low-income backgrounds.

Just did it

Nike has opened it new showroom in Mercantile Building at Darbar Marg. According to Avenues Marketing, authorised dealer of Nike, the showroom was started with the objective of making the company’s product more accessible to its valued customer.

Winning partners

Qatar Airways Agents Award Night 2012-2013 was held in Kathmandu on Thursday evening. Qatar Airways travel trade partners, CAAN & MOTCA members, among others were present to celebrate this big night followed by a lavish dinner and dance. Osho World Travel Nepal, Yeti Travels, and Megabyte Travels & Tours won top awards.