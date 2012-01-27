Himal Remit has donated Rs 200,000 for infrastructure development at Shree Birendra Higher Secondary school in Parbat. On the occasion of Himalayan Bank's nineteenth anniversary its CEO Ashok SJB Rana handed over the money to the school's principal.

New for old

CG Electronics, the authorised distributor of LG Electronics in Nepal, has launched a new LG Exchange Offer to provide LG LCD or LED TV to broaden its consumer base. According to the scheme, consumers will receive LG LCD or LED TV in exchange of an old TV of any brand.

Easy money

Bank of Kathmandu has introduced BOK international debit card and prepaid card in the market. The card can be availed by all customers having Foreign Currency Account and also by customers who travel overseas and seek foreign currency exchange facility. The international debit card /prepaid card can be used in all ATM & POS having Visa network and is valid all over the world.

Smart lighting

Explore International one of the trading subsidiaries of Panchakanya Group has launched Oberon Lighting System in Nepal. Explore International will oversee the marketing & strategic aspect of the product. The energy-saving and environmentally friendly products are designed in Singapore and aim to provide quality and high value to the customers.