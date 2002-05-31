The government will soon set up assessment centres in all 75 districts to ensure education for all children by 2015 under the Education for All (EFA) program. EFA was launched earlier this year as part of the Basic and Primary Education Programme II (BPEP II) and is in its pilot phase in 30 districts. Each assessment centre will consist of a doctor, a psychologist, a senior teacher and a parent representative. EFA will specially focus on providing education opportunities to disabled children?they will be enrolled in the nearest school from their homes or will be provided alternative learning opportunities.

