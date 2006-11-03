Over the years Tribhuban University has earned a good reputation nationally and internationally. Recently, however, Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala's narrow-mindedness and hunger for power has brought chaos in the university's administration. Six months have passed since Jana Andolan II, yet the appointment of officials at Tribhuban University has not been made because Koirala is unwilling to take any action.

Student unions and intellectuals have requested the government take immediate action but have been ignored. Since the budget for the current fiscal year has also not been passed, professors and staff at the university have not been paid and various longterm plans have also been shelved. This has affected the academic calendar, examinations and new student admissions.

Visionaries like the current Education Minister Mangal Siddhi Manadhar have big plans for Tribhuban University, but sources say even Manadhar is growing disappointed with Koirala's narrow-mindedness. When NC's reluctance became the obstacle in the appointment of Ministry of Education officials, even the UML said they were not satisfied with the state of things in the Nepali education sector.

Some blame officials who have long held on to their positions for the deadlock. They predict that the chaos will escalate if officials are not appointed as soon as possible. The positions of vice chancellor, registrar and education service commission officials have been vacant for a long time.

To expedite the appointment process, Manadhar formed a recommendation committee in June, but nothing came of it because of all the bureaucracy. It is understood that the Nepal Professors' Association has been pressuring Koirala from inside, which is why the PM has been so reluctant to do anything.