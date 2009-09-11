MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA

Once considered an exceptional institution, Tribhuvan University (TU) is now in a pitiable state. Engulfed in the country's political turmoil, the irresponsible, directionless course TU has taken is jeopardising the futures of more than two hundred thousand students.

The blame goes to academics and student leaders who spend their time running after corrupt politicians. TU is now a hub for dirty politics. It is not just criminal politicians and egocentric scholars who should be blamed. We students have played an equal part in degrading TU. Our unacceptable behaviour ? insulting teachers, making classrooms romantic hideouts and the university grounds a battlefield ? has done nothing but ruin our futures.

TU never releases results on time and exams don't take place according to timetables. Students, on the other hand, sit for exams only if they feel like it and if not, they hold them up claiming the questions don't relate to the course. TU itself isn't honest in this regard. How can our futures be safe, travelling in such a rickety vehicle?