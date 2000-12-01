Educational institutions to close Saptahik Nepalipatra, 25 November From The Nepali Press | From Issue #19 (December 1-7, 2000)

The All Nepal National Free Students' Union (Revolutionary) have stopped their 15th national convention mid-way and are now preparing for a nationwide agitation. A press release yesterday by ANNFSU president Devendra Parajuli stated that if the government did not fulfill their 15-point demand by 7 December, all schools in the country would close down for a week 8-14 December. The release also stated that the ANNFSU meeting, which was held on 23 November, had already taken an important decision in this regard. The demands relate to matters such as the one-shot lumpsum payment of fees, singing of the national anthem, privatisation of the education sector, private and boarding schools, national unrest and terrorising of people, the administration's direct involvement in the education sector, rise in the price of commodities and petroleum products. The statement warns that if these demands are not met by 7 December all government-funded schools will close for a week. The release mentions the brave stand taken by students when the police intervened and tried to disrupt their convention being held in Himal Middle School and Ratna Rajya College, Kathmandu.

The union also says that if an agreement is not reached between the agitating Kathmandu Teachers Association (Revolutionary) and the government, then all educational institutions in the country will close down for an indefinite period. The government has said that it is studying the demands.