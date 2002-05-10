Regarding egrets at Keshar Mahal (“Return of the egrets,” # 90) we regret that they are not nesting anymore within the confined premises of the “Garden of Dreams”, presently under restoration. This may be due to the ongoing construction work and to the fact that a number of the old trees and branches are dead and continue to be broken in storms. However, if this is any consolation at all: a large walk-in aviary will be established within the garden confines in order to showcase a range of rare Himalayan birds, right here in the heart of Kathmandu.



Ludmilla Hungerhuber

Keshar Mahal, Garden of Dreams



