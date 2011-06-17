When government decided to open the licensing of banks and financial institutions (FI) of every shape and size, it was in line with its policy to liberalise the economy so the free market fundamentals would set the rules. 

The mushrooming of banks coincided with the ten-year conflict, mass out-migration, closing of factories and a slump in investment. Money is liquid and needs to flow constantly. Liquidity explores opportunities in the economy, and in Nepal it flowed into the real estate sector. The price bubble meant that even overseas Nepalis sold their Kathmandu property to buy in the US. Brokers to bureaucrats, butchers to bankers- all became tycoons overnight, .

When the Nepal Rastra Bank woke up and decided to drive monetary policy into corrective mode followed by consolidation, it meant there was less money in the system. This triggered a liquidity crunch, which is what we are in at present. Many investors with real estate holdings were caught off guard and suddenly found there were no buyers because they were cut off from cheap and easy financing.

The worst is yet to come.

In the past few months, this is what has happened to the FIs:

1) Poor portfolio management. The use of short term deposits to fund long term loans was a mismatch and poor asset liability management. To maintain their credit deposit and other statutory ratios the drive to attract more deposits led them to offer higher interest rates which then would increase cost of funds and the narrowing spread would prompt them to increase lending rates too. This would also mean interest on existing bank loans would get more expensive and hence high probability of borrowers not being able to repay already troubled loans.
2) Corporate governance. This is a core issue in many of B and C Class FIs. Conflict of interest issues are either ignored or not understood. FIs have not  drawn the line between what belongs to the promoter/directors and what belongs to the banks. In some cases the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive are the same person.
3) Greed. The desire to earn overnight dividends and bonus. Reasonable profit is fine, but the banking industry operates within certain parameters and a conservative approach ensures sustainability. 
4) No innovation. Even though 70 per cent of Nepalis do not bank, there is little innovative thinking. The market is open for banking services, especially the informal sector.
5) Size matters. Innovation and investment is hampered by the small size of some FIs. Consolidation would help FIs so that they can take sound financial decisions and improve efficiency.
6) Weak monitoring. In the past there has been serious shortcoming in the part of regulators and governments. The numbers of FIs were allowed to grow haphazardly with out proper assessment. 
7) Delayed action. How long can the regulators postpone action because of the fear of the unknown? Wrong doers must be booked and action taken as soon as possible. There have been bailouts and FIs have not been allowed to fail, which is fine as long as it doesn't send a wrong signal to stakeholders. 
8) FIs forgot what prudent practice is: how would an FI place large deposits without addressing counter party risk with another FI?

Trust and confidence in the banking system seems to be evaporating, and restoring it should be a priority. Protecting wrong-doers will send the wrong message. The industry still has many competent institutions and professionals that can drive quick corrective measures to restore public confidence.

Sanjib Subba is the CEO of the National Banking Training Institute
www.nbti.com.np

Read also:
Budge on the budget, EDITORIAL
Reinstating the state, ANURAG ACHARYA
From Awesome to Awful, NGUTUP SHERPA