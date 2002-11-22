While it is true that there are some parallels between El Salvador and Nepal, and also a lesson or two for Nepal from the peace process in the Latin American country, Hitman Thapa's article ("How to talk", #119) has some historical inaccuracies. It looks like Thapa has stretched the analogy to fit his argument. Aside from the obvious similarities, there were also other realities which make the comparisons slightly inappropriate. For instance, he has completely overlooked the role of the Roman Catholic church in the peace process, a role which was probably more pivotal than any of the other factors involved. I don't know what a parallel institution to the church would be in Nepal, but maybe the first lesson for Nepal is to look for a homegrown solution?



G Gianoli,

Kathmandu