ELECTIONS

Mr Dixit, please explain to me how conducting CA elections will improve our lives ('Top heavy', #385). As far as I know, the CA election is only the first step towards a new Nepal as a general election will need to follow. And the general election will only be even more chaotic and bloodier than this.

Bhuwan Sharma,

email

The Maoists have advocated 'self-determination' within a set of federal states: What do they mean? Do they mean that these states would have their own parliament, own judiciary, and considerable powers as in the United States, Canada or India? Or do they mean that the states will be like Tibet in China, or states of the former Soviet Union?

It is quite surprising to me that Nepal's journalists, up till now, have not pushed the Maoist leadership to clarify their position on exactly what they mean by federalism and 'self-determination'. If the Maoists intend to stick to the map that they put forward earlier and plan to give powers to these federal states like in the US, there may not be any need for a Madhesi agitation. And if that's the case, why doesn't Prachanda clarify his position?

Ultimately, it is in the interest of the Madhesis to go for constituent assembly elections. However, what's the point in going for elections if politicians don't clarify their position on the most crucial issues for Madhesis, and if at the end of the day, it will still be the same five old Bahuns deciding on the future of the Madhes?

Anand Jha,

email

I am not convinced by Prachanda's confidence of winning a majority in the CA polls, as most common people are frustrated by the Maoist politicians' lack of maturity and honesty. So far they have shown no sign of departure from the bloody mentality of capturing state power employing any method necessary. This Machiavellian thinking will eventually bring their downfall because you can fool people sometimes but not all the time. I expect they would come third behind the NC and UML, but my biggest fear is that they will not accept this outcome. If comrade Prachanda is sincere about the election then he should accept the result even if it is not in his favour. Will he and his party show that political sincerity?

PB Rana,

email

PETROL

I disagree with the student groups for their effort to tear down what is to a large extent a market driven phenomenon. There is no way that we will not be affected by changes in commodity prices at the international level. All the rhetorical statements in opposition of price changes have failed to provide any effective alternative.

I believe we should in fact raise tax on fuel consumption rather than reduce it. Couldn't all the people who are forced to breathe the filthy air in our big cities do with a little break from all the CO2 emissions? While agitating with the intention to help people at the lower end, we are in essence subsidising a larger section who consume more fuel. Why don't we raise fuel tax and maybe use the money to subsidise those who really have problems affording it in the form of grant support? Wouldn't this put a brake on the urge for fuel in our society? Wouldn't it help reduce demand?

Anjan Pandey,

email

Thanks for at least addressing the alternatives to petroleum. Most countries in the world are searching for alternatives to gasoline, but we are not doing anything to that end. Is this because of poverty, ignorance or the corrupt mentality of our politicians? What a misfortune! Our ministers and other important people don't have any vision for our future; they are only interested in creating a good environment for themselves. Who cares about future generations? Decreasing or increasing the price of petroleum is no solution in the long run. We should focus on searching for alternatives to petroleum products.

Manab, email



SALT

Re:'Salt Mountain', #384. Interesting article, beautiful picture but unfortunately many points of contention! As there are so many I will plainly list them one by one with some food for thought and a pinch of 'iodised' salt.

1. Volatility of iodine: we use potassium iodate because of its stability and long lasting characteristics, even under difficult situations. I have three bags of salt produced in 2002 and since 2005 they have been on my windowsill exposed to the open air. The salt still contains iodate. The problem of loss of iodate and hence urgency to sell the product quickly is not true.

2. The figure of 90 percent coverage is not correct. The true figure is about 60-70 precent. The Salt Trading Corporation (STC) imports a large quantity of phoda salt, which is a dirty, large-crystal salt. They add some iodine but because the crystal is so dirty consumers wash the salt before consumption so the iodine is lost. I have contested the use of such bad quality salt, which is really only fit for animals.

3. Nepal does not have the cheapest salt in South Asia. It is the most expensive. Yes, we in the city pay Rs 11 but in places like Simikot they pay Rs 50-60 per kg. Bhutan is probably the cheapest (does it, like Nepal, import all its salt from India?...makes you think!).

4. Salt Trading is a semi-government corporation. This is the problem. It should be either private or public but not both and if private it should be an open free market. This status is causing set-backs to the Universal Salt Iodization (USI) program for the control over Iodine Deficiency Disorder (IDD).

5. The local food industry, in my experience, uses only iodized salt in its products which is a big plus in eliminating IDD. In fact, it is my view that iodine is being introduced into the diet through the consumption of instant noodles. Kids in Simikot consume about a pack of noodles a day!

6. The idea of iodising Tibetan salt may seem a good one but it would be better if the STC discussed the issue with China so that the salt is iodised in Tibet, meaning no imports of non-iodised.

7. Double fortification (DFS) is not an option at this stage as it is horribly expensive and there are still questions to be answered.

8. There is no salt in the world that contains sufficient iodine for human benefit. Iodine is found in salt only as a trace element, and must always be added.

9. Yes, in 25 years UNICEF/WHO/ICCIDD/MI have made enormous strides in USI/IDD and from a poor 20 percent, the 70/75 percent world coverage today is rather good. But not good enough and in almost all cases it is up to the governments to resolve this, because as long as the 25/30 percent is not covered many children will continue to be born with physical and mental disabilities.

Lorenzo Locatelli-Rossi, Kathmandu International Council for the Control of Iodine Deficiency Disorders (ICCIDD)



EDMUND HILLARY

Over the last five years I have seen the country move from despair, to action and now to hope that the time of Nepalis as victims is gone and the time of Nepalis as victors is on the horizon. There will be set-backs prior to the elections on 10 April, but as Sir Edmund showed time and time again, if different communities work together the common gain for all is greater. What greater monument could Nepal create, for a man who has done so much for Nepal, than a vibrant, peaceful and successful country?

Peter,

email

THE ASS

Dear ass, it is a good thing to have some humour in this chaotic world. In fact, I start reading the Nepali Times from the back page.

However, I am frustrated with your obsession of attacking foreigners all the time. Nobody ever said they were perfect. What about all those Nepalis working outside the country? Would you be so pleased if some newspaper harassed them in the name of humour? Your country virtually survives on remittances and donor funding, so don't you think foreigners have a right to work here? After all they put up their bills...Before you can fund your country's expenditure, foreigners are here to stay, so you should get used to it-no hard feelings!

I know you are not a Christian, but there is a famous quote in the Bible that says 'do unto others what you would want them to do unto you'. Best regards, you are fun.



Name withheld,

email

The Ass column is probably the most critical, sarcastic and funny column I have ever found among all magazines and newspapers. The style is different from the norm and the contents are superb. I am actually addicted every Friday afternoon to browse the new version of nepalitimes.com and get reliable information on Nepal, given in a satirical way. The Nepali Times gives a unique taste among the bunch of other papers.

Sanyam Wagl?,

Canberra University, Australia