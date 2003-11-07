The country is in shambles today because of bad leadership and no longterm vision after the Peoples' Movement of 1990, which is why we find ourselves in this terrible predicament.



The government's concept paper, envisaging sweeping changes in the country' socio-economic situation through the constitution, has been welcomed by many quarters of society. The Maoists abandoned talks and resumed violence because they had other plans but we still believe talks are the only way out of this problem. Violence has reached a climax and negotiations must resume at any cost. The Maoist leadership seem to have realised that destroying national property and arbitrary murders are not endearing them to the public. This is why Prachanda recently issued a press release announcing changes in their modus operandi. The Maoists have no other choice but to come to the table because the government is independent of their control.



The country lacks elected representatives at all levels. Therefore, this is the need of the hour. State power must be handed to an elected government. Elections are inevitable and we should all work towards earliest possible dates. These elections are important for the protection of democracy and the sovereignty of the people. It is wrong to say the present government is using elections as an excuse to stay legitimate. As a matter of fact, their days are numbered if elections take place.



Events over the years have proved that the Nepali Congress and the Communist Party of Nepal (UML) failed to rule the country well. The five agitating parties, including the NC and the UML, have complicated political problems in the country. We should be working together to raise Nepal out of the present crisis but everywhere you look, you'll only see people with vested interests.