By April 2003 the government is preparing to hold elections for local bodies in areas that are not extremely affected by the Maoist insurgency. The government is expected to present its proposal in an all-party meeting likely to be convened by Prime Minister Lokendra Bahadur Chand soon. Official sources said in the first phase elections for local bodies could be held in 30 out of 75 districts in the country. The former Deuba government had authorised government employees to run local bodies after the tenure of the popularly elected representatives expired in mid-July 2002. His government had also expressed its commitment to hold elections within last year. Various donor agencies have agreed to provide Nepal a grant worth Rs 13 billion over the next decade after the elections.