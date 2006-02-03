

MIN BAJRACHARYA

Bollywood star Manisha Koirala has kept her movie-making and acting career on hold to campaign in support of the municipal election in her homeland. She says: "I support polls because I have seen the king's commitment to democracy and pluralism."To help elections. I will be here through this period.That is the main reason I am here now.Not parties. I will support Binod Aryal's candidacy for the mayor of Biratnagar-he has been a staunch Nepali Congress supporter for 50 years.That is because of the fear of Maoist threats.Just the party boycott wouldn't have had such a result-it is the Maoist threats.I oppose anyone who goes against BP's line.BP was always on the side of national reconciliation. Only that line will solve the present crisis. And I am convinced that the elections will bring about reconciliation.I have always heard that every time I have returned in the past. But that's not true.I just finished work on a film in which I play a leading role, Darbaja Banda Rakho and Tulasi. After March, I am producing three films on my own.