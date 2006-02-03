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Why did you come to Nepal at this time?
To help elections. I will be here through this period.
So you really came back to campaign in support of polls?
That is the main reason I am here now.
Which party will you support?
Not parties. I will support Binod Aryal's candidacy for the mayor of Biratnagar-he has been a staunch Nepali Congress supporter for 50 years.
But what of public opinion that is against elections?
That is because of the fear of Maoist threats.
What do you say about the parties boycotting?
Just the party boycott wouldn't have had such a result-it is the Maoist threats.
You seem to be against Girijababu and the NC.
I oppose anyone who goes against BP's line.
Would these elections strengthen the BP line, then?
BP was always on the side of national reconciliation. Only that line will solve the present crisis. And I am convinced that the elections will bring about reconciliation.
Changing the subject, people say you came back because things aren't going right for you in Bollywood.
I have always heard that every time I have returned in the past. But that's not true.
What are you doing in Bollywood?
I just finished work on a film in which I play a leading role, Darbaja Banda Rakho and Tulasi. After March, I am producing three films on my own.