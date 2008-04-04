

DRISTI

UML general secretary Madhab Kumar Nepal wants to be the executive head of the country. In response to a question asking whether he would prefer to be president or prime minister on the Kantipur television show Sarokar, Nepal replied, "I am just 53. I am not old or disabled. I am energetic and dynamic, which is why I wish to be executive head."

Even if the UML win a majority in the CA elections, Nepal said that a joint central government will be formed and that political alliances will be held until the constitution is written. He said the three main challenges for the country are the remnants of monarchism, the status quo and the far left.

An audience member said that the UML is not a real communist party and that the constituent assembly and republic were not on their agenda. Nepal responded: "Those who are pushing for a republic now weren't even born when the Nepal Communist Party first put forward the republican agenda in 1949."

Nepal also came under fire for not performing the last rites for his mother but yet paying respect to king Gyanendra. Nepal had a ready answer: "As long as he was head of the country, everyone respected him. When Baburam was being arrested in Rolpa, at the same time Prachanda was negotiating with king Gyanendra to become the next president."

He also warned the Maoists against threatening his candidates like KP Sharma Oli and Rajendra Pandey. "If anything happens to them, Prachanda will be held responsible." He warned: "As with king Gyanendra, we won't let the Maoists go."