ELECTRIC HORSEPOWER

It is good to see the diplomats going electric ('Flying the green flag', #399). I myself have just bought a Chinese electric bike and it is great for Kathmandu. But will it really benefit Nepal and the Nepalis if the duty for electric vehicles are reduced? Nepalis can't afford to discard the cars that they have now and buy imported e-vehicles. Nepal should immediately ban importation of all new vehicles and convert the taxis and small vehicles to electric power. We could build electric mass transit systems. That could create a lot of jobs and help the economy. It will certainly be a New Nepal that everybody will want to come to or want to come back to.

Rajendra Khadga,

Lazimpat

It is a great irony that the diplomats and ambassadors who least need subsidies pay the duty-free price for their electric vehicles, while Nepalis who need a subsidy have to pay 140 percent tax. You really have to admire the intelligence and foresight of the MoF and our rulers. Bravo!

Gyan Subba,

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UNMIN

I absolutely agree with your editorial 'Not out of the woods yet' (#399) that UNMIN should remain with a skeletal team after its term expires in July. Let's not be over-confident, the need of the hour is to take everyone along in the peace process. Precipitous behaviour will not bring peace or progress. It's high time Prachanda and his future team show that they are implementers.

Nirmal Ghimire,

University Of Girona,

Spain

INDIA SHINING

Thanks to Prashant Jha for his good insight into the great Indian economic divide ('More unequal', #399). Maybe our policy makers will realise that blindly copying the policies of a big economy doesn't guarantee that we will solve our economic woes. If unchecked, booming economic prosperity can lead to over-consumption and a huge gap between the haves and have-nots. However, too much control can lead to slow or even negative economic growth. Therefore the policies should be conducive to rapid economic growth but at the same time ensure that the earnings trickle down to the poor.

Swagat R Pyakurel,

Biratnagar

Only in Bihar does it happen that the dacoits become revolutionaries ('South of the border', #398). The Maoists are worse than the UML and NC. They are looters and pillagers and the YCL hasn't stopped doing what it does best. How can you expect them to be better than the UML or NC?

Kamal Kishor,

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DRAGONS

I really enjoyed reading 'There be dragons' by CK Lal (State of the State, #399). Based on the paranoia expressed in Delhi, the future prime minister/president Prachanda should take his cue from this article as to how much South Block worries about China and capitalise on it for the economic development he has envisioned for the country. Perhaps this could be a leverage also to settle border and water disputes with India.

Dino Shrestha,

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I wonder what makes CK Lal overlook Indian encroachment into Nepali territory, the inundation of Nepali land by embankment building across the border (#399). There is huge Indian interference in Nepali affairs, yet he says China needn't get alarmed with this. Does Mr Lal want Nepal to agree to remain a playground for India?

Loken Bhatta,

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PARTY PALACE

Your Ass's brilliant idea to turn Narayanhiti into a party palace (Backside, #398) 'in stiff competition to the Garden of Dreams' could actually be a boon for this garden, which was neither restored nor ever intended for such a purpose. As frequent visitors to this oasis of peace and tranquility in the busy heart of Kathmandu, we are worried by the increasing number of private parties, weddings and other disturbing events since the beginning of this year, and the concurrent lack of appropriate maintenance and repairs. The central pond has never been as dirty as now, nor have the previously manicured lawns been so dismally dry and overused. In clear violation of its own rules, the garden management allows commercial advertisements on its premises, as well as pop concerts, and without controlling sound volumes to reasonable levels. Only recently, we and all other clients of the Kaiser Cafe left by 4PM due to the unbearable sound-checks for such an evening event.

Geert Hildebrand (Germany)

Bimal Subedi,

Biswa Khadka Friends of the Garden of Dreams

ASININE AGAIN

The Ass got it wrong in 'An awesome economy' (#399). FYI, in Animal Farm (in the movie at least) the dogs Napoleon nurtured were not Alsatians but Doberman Pinschers.

Subodh,

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