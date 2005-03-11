Stephen Keeling,
Dholahiti, Lalitpur
The only piece of writing that is worse than Manjushree Thapa's self-indulgent, preachy and exhibitionist new book is the review of it in your online edition (nepalitimes.com) of your paper which was so obtuse that none of me and my friends could decide whether the reviewer was trashing the book or praising it to high heavens. It deserved to be trashed. Manjushree Thapa is so obsessed with guilt about being born to privilege that she repeatedly takes recourse in unconvincing 'progressivism', self-hate and air-brushing of history. That much is clear from the book. But why inflict her psychiatric problems on the rest of us? It was painful enough to read the ignorant reviews here in India. And now you, too?Parbat Giri,
New Delhi
Asthi Sakhwa's review of Manjushree Thapa made me laugh out loud. Is this the same Manjushree Thapa who wrote in the New York Times last month that she got a diplomat to escort her to the plane while she fled Nepal into self-imposed exile? She does have a high opinion of the threat she poses to Nepal's national security.Anis Rayamajhi,