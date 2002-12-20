The National Parks team, led by Captain Ram Prit Yadav, won the double at the 21st annual World Elephant Polo Championships (WEPA) hosted by the Tiger Mountain Group on the polo field at the edge of the Royal Chitwan national park last week. The Nepali team beat Chivas Regal Scotland, the defending World Champions, captained by Peter Prentice. The National Parks team also won the Tiger Mountain All Nepal Challenge, a match played by mahouts on their own elephants, beating the Tiger Tops team. The World Elephant Polo Championships are an annual invitational event arranged by Tiger Mountain and run by WEPA.