MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA Kantipur: Where has the Constitution drafting process reached?

Subhas Nembang: All sub- committees have submitted draft proposals to the constitutional committee. From there, the proposals have been forwarded to dispute resolution sub-committee. Many disputes have been resolved. But there are still 25 contentious points on issues of state restructuring, governance and electoral system, currently under consideration in the sub-committee.

What is delaying the process then?

Lack of progress in the peace process has hindered constitution drafting. Besides, government formation and power sharing has largely affected the statute drafting process.

What happens if there is no progress by 31 August?

If the 5-point deal is not implemented, the nation will slide into uncertainty. The crisis was averted last time, but it cannot be avoided forever. It has to be addressed and resolved. All the parties agree on this in principle, but fail when it comes to creating a consensus to address it.

Does this mean that CA will cease to exist after the 31st?

Question is not just about CA. When 5-point deal was signed, everybody was clear on how the nation would move ahead in the coming days: completing the major tasks of the peace process, preparing a single draft of the constitution and a national unity government to oversee this process. Question is why it was not implemented.

Amidst such distrust are you confident that the first draft will be prepared by 31 August?

If the parties seriously engage in the process in the remaining days, I am hopeful they can save the nation from stalemate and uncertainty. There is no alternative to taking the peace process to its logical end and preparing the first draft of the constitution by the stipulated deadline.

If that does not happen, will the CA term still be extended?

I hope it will not come to that, but if it does the parties are responsible to steering the nation out of the crisis. That would still need consensus.