It took an emergency for the government to realise that its machinery was not functioning normally. His Majesty's Government has issued directives ordering its departments to work-which should translate into tap connections being fixed within 24 hours, the same with your water meter that has not worked for the past six months, and so on. To make sure all that happens, the government has ordered its employees in Kathmandu to be at their offices at 9AM (that is when they are supposed to be in anyway) and those in offices outside to come to work by 10AM. Late-comers will not be allowed to sign in and employees leaving the office premises during work hours will need to fill in a valid reason in a specified register and take permission from the office chief. Employees going in to vacant posts are required to report to duty within seven days and those who have been transferred have to be at their new posting within 15 days. Government service-holders won't be allowed to take paid leave, except for mourning, maternity, etc, and they are to travel abroad officially only if the government needs to be represented by their department or to promote their department's business and services. The only to-do missing from the government order was deciding whom one could approach if the new orders are not being complied with.