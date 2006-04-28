If you think you'll get government's help in cases of emergency, just forget it. "Well, If you're sick, then wait for another day," snaps a policeman at the other end of the emergency number 100. A worried father was pleading for emergency help to buy medicine for his young daughter running high on fever but wasn't able to go out due to the curfew. He called the police only to be psychologically traumatised by them when a constable retorted, "People are dying. We can't help you," he said and hung up. Out of desperation, he turned to the army and dialed 105. The response was sensitive and the army clerk gave him other emergency numbers. "We may not be able to help you. Try the Red Cross ambulance," he said. As a last resort, he called up the Red Cross ambulance, which offered to help but they were too busy transporting severely wounded demonstrators, beaten up brutally and shot at by the armed police at Kalanki. "I may have to wait for another day. I just pray my daughter can endure her pain until then,' says a traumatised father.



Emergency numbers: 100 (police)105,4220000 (Army) and 016202797 (Red Cross) -- END --