First came the Americans. Then came the Brits. Our Chinese neighbours had a go, too. No, we're not talking about football, but the eminent line-up wanting, first, a glimpse of Maoist territory, and then a go at the 'terrorists'. Now, it is the turn of our southern neighbours. A four-member Indian military training assistance team led by Major General AS Bahia left this week for Maoist-affected districts including Rolpa, Rukum, and Gorkha. Like their western counterparts, the Indians appear keen to support Nepal's war against terrorism. But if news filtering in from the Maoist battlefront is to be believed, Nepali security forces are getting tired of waiting. Getting support on the ground could be more critical for keeping morale high.