The Maoist party standing committee meeting directed Pushpa Kamal Dahal to "to weigh and consider his words" before speaking.

The meeting concluded that his impromptu addresses have caused damage to the party's and his own image. It asked him to consider the consequences of his speeches. It reminded other high profile party leaders of the same.

"A leader should speak only as required," said one leader, "and the party chairman should be even more cautious."

Dahal's emotional speeches make good news but the party leadership has determined it also makes him look frivolous. The meeting suggested that he speak sensibly about party policy to bolster the party's image as well as his own.

Dahal might indeed think twice before speaking now, even to his cadres in closed sessions. His speeches have caused two major controversies. The Shaktikhor video tape revealed the Maoist's double standards in the peace process while the Khanna Garment audio tape soured relations with Baburam Bhattarai.

"The meeting asked leaders to speak sensibly so the party line is clear," said party spokesperson Dinanath Sharma.

Dahal says he is emotional and frank by nature, "It is not only mass addresses. Even during the 'people's war' I used to get emotional and speak my mind."