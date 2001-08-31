There's some good news for Nepali workers headed abroad. The Employment Promotion Commission, under the chairmanship of the prime minister, has set up a website to facilitate employment within and outside the country. The site www.rojgarayog.gov.np includes a help line where workers can file grievances that will be forwarded to the concerned ministry. Complaints and queries can be filed in English or in Nepali-but you have to be computer literate, and of course, have Internet access.



The site also offers useful information for foreign investors and prospective employers of Nepali workers. Detailed information about Nepal's employment policies and laws, and the labour market situation is available on the website. The Commission is also set to launch a Labour Market Information System to enhance foreign employment opportunities for Nepali youths and help prospective employers find suitable workers. The Commission will promote its site through Nepali embassies and other diplomatic establishments, associations of Nepalis working abroad, manpower agencies and employers of Nepali workers.

