Gole Jul 29, 2011

Loot ko dhan fufuko sraddha. Netas /leaders are the servants of the state and the people. But they vomit the name of the same people and taking the name of the people ,in the name of people likr the mediaval princes and the pope they indulge in all kinds of nefarious activities. Servants not masters. Why not ask them to refund the cash they have usurped.? The present socalled netas have outlived their utilities and live in an age which has nothing to do with the present. Let there be moratorium to lead this nation with age bar of 50 years. No political position after fifty years for the next decade. That is the only way to get rid of these dead woods of Nepali politics.