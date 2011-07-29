The government has distributed more than Rs 80 million from the state coffers as "financial assistance". Although the assistance is meant for poor, disabled and the needy, money has been distributed to powerful and mighty. Among those taking the assistance are NC president Sushil Koirala, Maoist vice chairman Narayankaji Shrestha and Bhutan refugee leader Teknath Rizal. Narayankaji Shrestha received Rs 1 million for medical expenses while Rizal and Koirala received Rs 1.2 million and 108,000 respectively. CA members have also received substantial help from state coffers. UML MP Dambar Bahadur Khadka whose son died in a motorcycle accident received Rs 1.2 million in compensation while Maoist MP Jaipuri Gharti received Rs 250,000 thousand to pay her medical bills. Organisations like Nepal Transport Workers Union, Dhading, Manka Khala Ceremony Organising Committee, Boudha Conference, Dhimal Festival and Kirat Dharma International Festival. Jivaraj Ashrit, Krishna Sen Ichhuk and Netra Abhagi Memorial foundations have been given Rs 5 million each this fiscal year. Rs 1.1 million was given to the International Youth and Students Festival and Rs 500,000 to ex-MPs forum to conduct a workshop on Peace and Constitution.
Empty coffers, Naya Patrika
25 July
From The Nepali Press | From Issue #564 (July 29 - August 4, 2011)