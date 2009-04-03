Figures released by the Tribhuban International Airport indicate that tourist arrivals by air this month, compared to March last year, have decreased by 17.6 per cent to 33,005 tourists, due to the worldwide global recession and decreasing spending power. While arrivals from Bangladesh (29.6 per cent) has seen growth in incoming number of tourists, there was a marked decrease in arrivals from India by 24.7 per cent. Thailand and Singapore maintained their trend upwards, while arrivals from Japan, South Korea and Malaysia have decreased. However, the difference in arrivals from China was negligible. European and Oceania regions registered negative growth of 19.8 per cent and 11.6 per cent respectively and arrivals from Canada and the US also show negative growths of 9 per cent and 10.5 per cent respectively.

Linking places

The government has started a feasibility study for an electric railway linking Mechi and Mahakali. According to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Works, 19 international companies have already submitted proposals. Six companies from 12 countries including China, Japan and Australia who applied will be short-listed to six within the next week. According to the ministry, the required investment for the project will amount to more than a total of five years national budget of Nepal and it will take 2-3 years for planning only.

Darkness no more

Kyocera, a Japanese corporation, is donating 600-watt solar power generating systems, with storage batteries, to 15 middle schools in Nepal. Kyocera will install these systems in the schools, each of which will also audio-visual equipment and lights. Kyocera plans to install the systems in three schools a year, which will total to 15 schols.

Summer schedule

Etihad Airways has announced a new flight schedule for the monsoon, which will came into effect after 29 March. Etihad flies up to four times from Kathmandu to Abu Dhabi.

Water talk

Bottlers Nepal, celebrated World Water Day in Bharatpur to help raise awareness about safe drinking water, health and sanitation in communities and schools. An art competition, cultural shows and interaction programs with the stakeholders were also held. According to a recent UNICEF estimation, over 13,000 children die every year in Nepal due to unsafe drinking water and poor sanitation.