

MIN BAJRACHARYA

There were massive protests everywhere last week against Maoist atrocities.The Maoist leaders revealed their party's character when one of them made a statement saying, "The relation between the Maoists and the seven-party alliance is not official. It's a matter between two equal powers." This means that the Maoists are trying to give legitimacy to all their illegal activities.

We even heard them say that the seven-party alliance had suggested carrying out the Thankot attack. It was the CPN-UML which concluded that the attack had negative impacts in the 'People's Movement'. How can the Maoists claim that?

The Maoist party considers the UML its prime enemy at the moment. I am not saying this because they hold more secret talks with Girija Prasad Koirala than with Madhab Nepal. Actions are personal. But they have this set ideologically in their minds.

Their leaders have given priority to making friends with bourgeois democrats (Nepali Congress) than with the progressive (CPN-UML). If the Maoists continue this, they will reach the same stance that the NC has taken now, to accept a ceremonial king.

They have come up with a new conclusion that the relationship between their party and ours is not a party relationship. This is an analysis without any basis. Eight friendly parties reached the conclusion that the issue of weapons management must be tackled first, after which an alternative system to dissolve the parliament should be formed. If it was just about the rebels and the state, the only signatures there should have been are that of Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala for the state and the commander of the 'People's Liberation Army' Pushpa Kamal Dahal. But the signatories there are Maoist Chairman Prachanda, Congress President Girija Prasad Koirala, and leaders of the seven other political parties.

Giving the Maoists suggestions is like pouring water on sand. Still, as a responsible citizen, I would like to request they give up their reliance on the power of the gun. Your intentions cannot be any more radical than those of the CPN UML. Be capable of thinking independently. No matter how much you sweet-talk at the moment, your active relationship with the NC will defeat your own purpose later. The Nepali Congress will not let you journey towards the democratic republic that you want. Whether we win or lose it is only the CPN-UML that will ultimately help you achieve that goal.

Until the Maoists leave their weapons they will not fit in 21st century politics. All guns have ultimately been defeated in Nepal. It was because of guns that the mother party of the Maoists, CPN-Masal was divided in five. UML is a party created from unity, the Maoists from division.

My only good wishes (to the Maoists) is that they study the manifesto of the CPN-UML and try to make themselves the heirs to UML. This will benefit them.