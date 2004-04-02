Re: 'An eye for an eye' by Naresh Newar (#188). Although the article is very well written it does not define the legal status of the Tilganga Eye Centre and therefore readers may have been mislead into thinking that it is a foreign-run organisation. Nepalis generally don't believe a Nepali-run organisation can run so well. TYC is not a traditional INGO with high salaries and perks for employees. It does not have any expatriate staff, although the board has some non-Nepalis. TYC is unique because it is a Nepali-run regional body mandated to work internationally. I hope Newar's article will succeed in motivating the Nepali government and non-government outfits to emulate TYC's example.



Purna Sinjali,

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